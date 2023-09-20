Windsor Group LTD Has $552,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

