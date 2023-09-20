WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 366,792 shares.The stock last traded at $37.36 and had previously closed at $37.45.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 95.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,617 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

