Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.