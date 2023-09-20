Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK
Workiva Trading Up 1.7 %
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Workiva
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.