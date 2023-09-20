Zacks Research Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

SWN stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

