10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $98,740.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46.

On Monday, August 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

