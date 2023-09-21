13,080 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 5,748,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,755,494. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

