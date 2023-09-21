308,650 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 308,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCLT stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.