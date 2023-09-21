3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

