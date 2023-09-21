4,543 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 1.3 %

RXST opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $606,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683 in the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.