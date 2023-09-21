89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.07 on Thursday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 807.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $4,183,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

