A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

