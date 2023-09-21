abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.90

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.90 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.77), with a volume of 423038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.70 ($0.78).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.28. The stock has a market cap of £262.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

