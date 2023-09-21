Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $171,974.39

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $171,974.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002142 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.