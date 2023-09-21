Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 26 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $410.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,267 shares of company stock worth $164,793,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

