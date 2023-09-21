Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $569.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average of $443.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

