Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

