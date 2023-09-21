Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $17.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $518.58. 766,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

