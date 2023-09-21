Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.82.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AFL stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Aflac has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,748,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,898,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

