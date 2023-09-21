AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

AGNC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -553.85%.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

