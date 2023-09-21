Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,058,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,124,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Airspan Networks Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

