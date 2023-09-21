Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

