Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.