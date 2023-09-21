Alliance Global Partners Trims KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Target Price to $1.30

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 1.4 %

KULR opened at 0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.01. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.36 and a 12-month high of 2.22.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05. The business had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 299.97% and a negative return on equity of 305.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo bought 428,571 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.35 per share, for a total transaction of 149,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,155,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,404,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 275,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

