American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,429 shares of company stock worth $13,421,107 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.