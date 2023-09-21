American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $157.23 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

