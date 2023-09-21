American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

