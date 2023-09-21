American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

