American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

American Tower stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. American Tower has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $242.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

