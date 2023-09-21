Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year. Leede Jones Gab has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $844,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 497,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.