Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $175.29

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AME stock opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

