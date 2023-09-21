Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $16.72

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
PAGP stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
