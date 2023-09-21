Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $23.29

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNCY

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $142,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,684. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $795.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.