Analyzing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honest and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 120.53%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $313.65 million 0.37 -$49.02 million ($0.61) -2.02 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $6.35 2.84

This table compares Honest and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -16.95% -35.55% -22.13% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honest beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brands. Its Beauty Care segment provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, third-party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

