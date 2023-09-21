Analyzing Investec Group (IVTJF) & Its Competitors

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Capital Markets” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Investec Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investec Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investec Group Competitors 116 452 777 8 2.50

As a group, “Capital Markets” companies have a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Investec Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Investec Group Competitors -6.91% 4.89% 3.47%

Dividends

This table compares Investec Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Capital Markets” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 240.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investec Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A 19.07 Investec Group Competitors $1.80 billion $427.53 million 452.73

Investec Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Investec Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investec Group competitors beat Investec Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

