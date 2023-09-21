AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Paul F. Lizzul Sells 2,105 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.