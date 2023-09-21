Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

