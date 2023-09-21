Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Perpetual Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,351 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 2.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $266,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $101.85 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

