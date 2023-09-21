Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

