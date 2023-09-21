ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.