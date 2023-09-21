ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

