ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
