ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.90.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $35,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 216,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $17,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

