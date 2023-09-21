Ardor Price Hits $0.0653 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and $2.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

