Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 312,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.