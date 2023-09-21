ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $178,214.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,313. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

