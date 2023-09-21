Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.