Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.