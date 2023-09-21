Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,132.20

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $64.76 million and $5,132.20 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.42436364 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,105.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

