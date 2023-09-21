AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 2.2 %

AstroNova stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of 117.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

