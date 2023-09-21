Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.81% of Atmos Energy worth $135,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.16 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

