Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $76,498.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Atomera Stock Performance
ATOM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
