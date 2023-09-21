Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $76,498.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

ATOM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 143,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 140,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Atomera by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

