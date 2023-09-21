ATS (NYSE:ATS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 7,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

ATS Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

About ATS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,976,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $52,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,311,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

