Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 1.7%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.11). Approximately 48,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 220,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 710.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The firm has a market cap of £810.55 million, a PE ratio of 22,466.67 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tamsin Todd bought 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £19,882.41 ($24,628.28). Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

